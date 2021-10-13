How much money did Jon Gruden leave behind? No one’s saying

Jon Gruden’s estimated $10 million per season salary had him as the third highest-paid coach in the league behind Seattle’s Pete Carroll and New England’s Bill Belichick.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, right, and Raiders owner Mark Davis talk with the media on the red carpet during the 24th Annual Power of Love Gala on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

With his resignation Monday as Raiders head coach, Jon Gruden figures to be leaving behind a large chunk of his reported $100 million contract.

Based on the 10-year length of his deal, barring any signing bonuses, other lump sum payments or the back- or front-loaded structure of the deal, Gruden would have earned $30 million for the first three years of the contract and a portion of $10 million for the first five games of this NFL season.

How much money is being left on the table with Gruden’s resignation and if a contract settlement was reached as part of his departure neither Gruden nor the Raiders has revealed.

Raiders owner Mark Davis was unavailable for comment on Gruden’s contract situation as he exits the organization.

Gruden signed his deal when he was brought back to the Raiders after being traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002, ending his initial four-year coaching stint with the Silver and Black. Gruden was at the helm of the Bucs for seven years and worked in broadcast media before returning to the Raiders.

The now two-time former Raiders head coach resigned this week following news reports revealing his use of misogynistic, racist and homophobic comments in emails over multiple years.

At his introductory news conference in 2018 Gruden was questioned about the worth and length of his deal. He laughed it off with a joke.

“I don’t even have a guarantee that I’ll be alive for 10 years, just so people know,” Gruden said at the time of his hiring. “I don’t really know the terms … how long I stay here will be determined by how well we play.”

Gruden’s estimated per season salary had him as the third highest-paid coach in the league behind Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll ($11 million annually) and longtime New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick ($12 million annually).

Gruden’s deal included a no-trade clause, similar to what some players request when signing a new deal.

Whatever is still owed Gruden, at the time of his hiring, Davis said money wasn’t an issue. He was just happy to hire a coach he had courted for six years

“To me, the money really doesn’t come into play here at all. It never really came into our conversations,” Davis said in 2018. “It really wasn’t the number one overriding issue. I’m comfortable with the way the contract is set up.”

