How Raiders fans can cope with those 10 a.m. kickoffs

For you new fans out there, get ready. The Raiders have five more of these abominations this season.

The morning kickoff.

For some, it’s just about perfect. You wake up, watch football and still have most of your Sunday free.

If you rely on weekends to catch up on your sleep, though, it’s the cruelest gift in all of sports.

The one thing you’ve been waiting for all week — or, in this case, through the most miserable spring and summer on record — and it starts at 10 a.m.

On a Sunday.

The nerve.

For you new fans in the latter category, get used to it: The Raiders have five more of these a.m. starts this season. With that in mind, here are some products to help you prepare for them.

• Start your game day prep with a good night’s sleep cuddled up in this bedding set. Be careful when shopping, though. There’s one Raiders sheet set out there emblazoned with several of the words George Carlin once noted you couldn’t say on television — at least not back then. ($79.98 for queen-sized; walmart.com)

• You say you need some extra help waking up that early on a weekend? This old-school, clanging alarm clock should do the trick. ($25; amazon.com)

• For those morning kickoffs when you just can’t make it out of bed for breakfast, try this Raiders field serving tray, complete with hash marks. ($34.99; nflshop.com)

• Whether you think of it as a Snuggie or a Slanket, there are few more adorable ways to transition from your bed to your couch for an early game than inside this throw that makes you look ready for the field. ($18.95; collectible-supplies.com)

• Hideous? Yep. Practically screaming 1991? Absolutely. Somehow, someway, those baggy, zebra-striped Zubaz pants, in Raiders colors, are still around for your early-morning comfort. ($39.99; zubaz.com)

• Some of you may need an extra incentive to get out of bed on a Sunday morning. There are few things more “extra” than the chance to watch a game while swaddled in this Raiders-branded, zero-gravity shiatsu massage chair with heat therapy and 32 airbags to rub your shoulders, arms, hips, calves, feet and, yes, buttocks. ($1,299.99; sportsunlimitedinc.com)

