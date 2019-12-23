How the Raiders can clinch a playoff spot next week

After defeating the Chargers on Sunday, the Raiders still have a chance to make the postseason next week. But they’ll need a lot of help.

Raiders' Hunter Renfrow, Maxx Crosby and Darren Waller talk about the team fighting back through tough situations and adversity to keep themselves in playoff contention after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers on the road, 24-17. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates his touchdown with running back Jalen Richard (30) during the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) comes to celebrate his touchdown pass with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

CARSON, Calif. — Strangely, wildly, despite losing four consecutive games, the Raiders still have a chance to earn the No. 6 seed in the AFC Playoffs entering Week 17.

A lot of things have to happen, but given how everything came up Raiders in Week 16, it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

“It’s crazy. We have to take care of next week,” defensive end Maxx Crosby said. “That’s all we can control, but that’s crazy that we’re still alive.”

The Raiders could have been eliminated before their first snap against the Chargers on Sunday, but the Steelers (8-7) and Titans (8-7) lost to the Jets and Saints, respectively. The Colts beating the Panthers also helped the Raiders in their strength of victory rating. Then the Raiders went out and took care of business by defeating the Chargers.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said he didn’t know the outcome of the other games involving the Raiders’ playoff chances before kickoff in Southern California. And he called the chance to still make the playoffs an indication of the strides the team has made.

“We have a long way to go, but today is an obvious step in the right direction,” Gruden said.

So what has to happen next week? First, the Raiders must defeat the Broncos to even have a chance. Then the Titans must lose to the Texans, the Steelers must lose to the Ravens, and the Colts must defeat the Jaguars.

If the Titans or Steelers win, that would automatically eliminate the Raiders because they have no way to reach nine regular-season wins., which those teams would have.

Essentially, it’s a four-team parlay. That’s already unlikely, but it’s complicated by the fact that the Ravens have already clinched the No. 1 seed and thus have little reason to play their starters next week against a Steelers team that will be desperate to win. And even if Tennessee and Pittsburgh both lose, Indianapolis must also win to give the Raiders the tiebreaker in strength of victory.

Despite needing help to make the postseason, quarterback Derek Carr said just being able to play for something in Week 17 is meaningful.

“I really hope the message is: That’s the culture that we have now. Let’s not sugarcoat it — we’ve been through a lot of crap,” Carr said. “And to say that we’re still playing Week 17 for something — that’s unbelievable. That’s really a good thing.”

