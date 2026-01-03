How the Raiders got to this point — the worst team in the NFL

Raiders coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek inherited a flawed operation that has incurred a plethora of misfortune and bad decision-making over the years.

Raiders mailbag: What would the team do with the No. 1 pick in NFL draft?

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr reacts after a play under review was called a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) breaks down the sideline past Miami Dolphins defensive back Nik Needham (40) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) evades a tackle attempt by Carolina Panthers cornerback Michael Jackson (2) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks on from the sideline during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, left, and general manager Mike Mayock look on from the sideline before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks the sideline during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) stretches during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) stretches during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) sings as teammates stretch during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders general manager John Spytek, left, and head coach Pete Carroll answer questions during a news conference following the second day of the NFL Draft at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, April 25, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, left, looks on with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Raiders will wrap up one of the worst seasons in franchise history Sunday when they host the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Having already tied a franchise record for most losses in a season with 14, they can earn a dubious team mark by losing to the Chiefs and finishing with a 2-15 record.

They are assured of no worse than the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft and are guaranteed to have possession of or be tied for the worst record in the league.

To say the Raiders did not see any of this coming would be an understatement. First-year coach Pete Carroll was so bullish on this team that he posed the possibility of winning 10 games.

“I had no place in my mind to see this,” Carroll said after the Raiders’ loss to the Giants last week.

So what happened for the Raiders to fall to such epic proportions?

Let’s just say it’s complicated, has been years in the making and isn’t the sole fault of Carroll or first-year general manager John Spytek.

As optimistic as Carroll was, he and Spytek inherited a flawed operation that has incurred an incredible amount of misfortune and bad decision-making over the years.

Here’s a look at what happened to lead to this low point:

The disastrous 2020 draft

When the Raiders landed in Las Vegas after moving from Oakland in 2020, they were armed with two first-round picks and five selections within the first 100 picks. It was viewed as one of the most pivotal drafts in franchise history, a chance to infuse the roster with an abundance of high-end talent.

None of which happened, of course. It was one bad decision after another by coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock. Worse, it’s not as if the draft was barren of talent. Had they made better decisions, they would have some cornerstone pieces to this day.

The Raiders could have selected dynamic wide receiver Justin Jefferson and franchise-caliber quarterback Jordan Love.

They could have had dominant wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and one of the best tackles in the game, Tristan Wirfs.

Instead, they drafted wide receiver Henry Ruggs at No. 12 and made a head-scratching reach for cornerback Damon Arnette at No. 19. Nobody thought Arnette, who had all sorts of red flags, was worthy of a first-round pick.

Neither lasted more than two seasons in the NFL.

Nearly as bad was the whiff they took on their picks at No. 80 (wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr.), 81 (wide receiver Bryan Edwards) and 100 (safety Tanner Muse), none of whom did anything of note in the NFL.

Drafting wrong tackle in 2021

Going into the 2021 draft, the Raiders had a major need at right tackle to create a bookend with left tackle Kolton Miller.

The player they needed was there at pick No. 17 — Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw. Instead, the Raiders made a massive reach for Alabama’s Alex Leatherwood, who wasn’t projected to go in the first round.

Darrisaw has been a high-end player with the Vikings. Leatherwood was cut by the Raiders after one season and has been out of the NFL since 2023.

To this day, the Raiders’ offensive line remains a major weakness.

Gruden forced to resign

It wasn’t as if things were going perfectly under Gruden, who was lured out of the ESPN TV booth with a 10-year, $100 million contract in 2018. As mentioned, the drafts he helped oversee in 2020 and 2021 led to the current state of the club.

Nevertheless, owner Mark Davis was committed to giving Gruden time to get things squared away.

Instead, Davis had to abruptly pull the plug shortly into the 2021 season when inflammatory emails Gruden sent before he took over the Raiders surfaced. In the blink of an eye, the coach and leader Davis had entrusted his franchise with was gone.

The Raiders have scrambled to find a suitable coaching replacement since. Neither Josh McDaniels nor Antonio Pierce lasted more than 1½ years before being fired, and there is a strong likelihood Carroll will be fired after the season.

Also, general managers Mayock, Dave Ziegler and Tom Telesco have been fired.

The constant upheaval since Gruden’s forced resignation has created an incredible amount of instability. The damage that was done is incalculable. Who knows how much further advanced the Raiders would be if Gruden had been with them the entire time.

It could not be any worse, right?

Ruggs’ tragedy

Ruggs was in his second season with the Raiders when he sped down Rainbow Boulevard in his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray on Nov. 2, 2021, fresh off a night at TopGolf with his girlfriend, and slammed into the back of another car.

Ruggs was driving up to 156 mph seconds before the crash, and the collision was so violent that the other car was consumed by flames, taking the life of Las Vegas resident Tina Tintor and her dog, who were trapped inside.

Ruggs’ blood alcohol level was 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit.

The Raiders released Ruggs shortly after the accident, cutting short what appeared to be a promising career.

The tragedy affected the 2023 draft, when the Raiders had a massive need for an interior defensive lineman and Georgia’s Jalen Carter was available with the No. 7 pick.

But Carter’s involvement in a speeding incident in Georgia that took the life of a teammate made him off-limits to the Raiders for obvious reasons, so they took Carter off their board and drafted defensive end Tyree Wilson.

Carter, who would have been the perfect complement to Maxx Crosby and saved the Raiders money on defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, has gone on to play well in Philadelphia. Wilson has never lived up to the hype.

Trading for Adams

The Raiders’ shocking late-season run to the playoffs in 2021 created the false hope that they were legitimate contenders. Against their best interests, they traded a first- and second-round pick to the Packers to acquire wide receiver Davante Adams, who wanted to play for the team he grew up supporting.

In retrospect, the Raiders should not have made the trade.

It wasn’t as if Ziegler and McDaniels, who were hired in 2022, were adamant about trading for Adams when they took over. But when the best wide receiver in the game essentially says to trade for him, it’s hard to say no. Especially with the club coming off a playoff appearance and with Adams’ best friend, Derek Carr, in place at quarterback.

Ziegler and McDaniels should have simply said no and gotten to work on rebuilding a flawed roster.

Adams soon grew tired of the losing and upheaval and played two full seasons in Las Vegas before demanding to be traded.

Moving on from Carr

It didn’t take long for McDaniels to sour on Carr, whom he benched late in his first season as coach.

Because of some dubious contract language, the Raiders released Carr a few months later and got no compensation for the loss.

The decision to move on from Carr wasn’t necessarily bad. He was a good but not great quarterback, and the Raiders should have been hunting for a better option.

The real harm was that they didn’t have a viable replacement plan.

Tom Brady was at the top of the list, but he retired.

The Raiders tried to trade up in the 2023 draft to select Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud, but the asking price was too steep.

The pivot was to Jimmy Garoppolo, who ended up being damaged goods and was benched in the first year of a $72.5 million contract.

After Pierce took over for McDaniels in the middle of the 2023 season, the Raiders won a handful of meaningless late-season games to fall out of draft range for Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix and Bo Nix.

They began the 2024 season with Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew at quarterback.

After Carroll was hired, the Raiders traded for quarterback Geno Smith, who probably will be gone after the season.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.