How to watch Raiders’ 2nd preseason game against 49ers

The Raiders play their lone preseason home game Saturday when they host the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Here is how to watch the game.

Raiders players go through an agility drill during a joint practice with San Francisco 49ers at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Aug 14, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Quarterback Geno Smith and the rest of the Raiders’ starters could see more playing time than they did in last week’s 23-23 tie at Seattle. The offensive line will attract much of the attention as coach Pete Carroll searches for the best combination of five players up front.

San Francisco enters the game with several injuries on both sides of the ball, but quarterback Brock Purdy could make his preseason debut. The 49ers lost 30-9 to Denver in their first preseason game last week.

How to watch:

■ Who: 49ers at Raiders

■ When: 1 p.m. Saturday

■ Where: Allegiant Stadium

■ TV: Fox

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

■ Line: Raiders -4½; total 41

