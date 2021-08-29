How to watch Raiders at 49ers
The Raiders will return to the Bay Area on Sunday for the first time since relocating from Oakland to Las Vegas before the start of last season as they wrap up the preseason against the 49ers on Sunday.
Here’s how you can tune into the game.
Who: Raiders at 49ers
When: 1 p.m. Sunday
Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
TV: KVVU Fox 5, NFL Network
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM