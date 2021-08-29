How to watch Raiders at 49ers

The Raiders will return to the Bay Area on Sunday for the first time since relocating from Oakland to Las Vegas before the start of last season.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas runs for a touchdown during a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Raiders will return to the Bay Area on Sunday for the first time since relocating from Oakland to Las Vegas before the start of last season as they wrap up the preseason against the 49ers on Sunday.

Here’s how you can tune into the game.

Who: Raiders at 49ers

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

TV: KVVU Fox 5, NFL Network

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM