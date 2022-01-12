65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

How to watch Raiders at Bengals — AFC Wild Card

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2022 - 1:19 pm
 
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball under pressure from Cincinnati Bengals safe ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball under pressure from Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

For the first time since 2016, the Raiders are heading to the playoffs.

After a thrilling overtime win over the Chargers on Sunday, the Raiders now have a date with Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Cincinnati.

The Bengals are looking for their first postseason win since 1990.

Here’s how you can tune in:

AFC Wild Card

Who: Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals

When: 1:35 pm. Saturday

Where: Paul Brown Stadium

TV: KSNV-3

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Bengals -5.5; total 49½

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Ticket prices for Raiders-Bengals playoff game in record territory
Ticket prices for Raiders-Bengals playoff game in record territory
2
Raiders report: Linebacker designated for potential return
Raiders report: Linebacker designated for potential return
3
These chips come from the same ground the Raiders play on
These chips come from the same ground the Raiders play on
4
Early line move shows betting support for Raiders over Bengals
Early line move shows betting support for Raiders over Bengals
5
An open letter to fans from Raiders captain Alec Ingold
An open letter to fans from Raiders captain Alec Ingold
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST