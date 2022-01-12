How to watch Raiders at Bengals — AFC Wild Card

The Raiders are heading to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on Saturday in their first postseason game since 2016. Here’s how you can tune in.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball under pressure from Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

For the first time since 2016, the Raiders are heading to the playoffs.

After a thrilling overtime win over the Chargers on Sunday, the Raiders now have a date with Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Cincinnati.

The Bengals are looking for their first postseason win since 1990.

Here’s how you can tune in:

AFC Wild Card

Who: Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals

When: 1:35 pm. Saturday

Where: Paul Brown Stadium

TV: KSNV-3

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Bengals -5.5; total 49½