The Raiders have gone 5-0 in their last five meetings with the Broncos.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) audibles at the line of scrimmage behind center Andre James (68) and guard Alex Bars (64) as Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (47) defends during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Can they keep up their win steak in Denver this weekend?

Here’s how you can tune in and find out.

Who: Raiders at Broncos

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

TV: KVVU-5

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Broncos -2½; total 41½