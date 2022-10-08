82°F
jeff_german
Raiders

How to watch Raiders at Chiefs on ‘MNF’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2022 - 8:20 pm
 
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the first quart ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Fresh off a win, the Raiders are ready for prime time “Monday Night Football.”

After snagging their first win of the season against the Denver Broncos last week, the Raiders head to Kansas City to take on AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s how you can watch the game.

Who: Raiders at Chiefs

When: 5:15 p.m. Monday

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

TV: KLAS-8, ESPN

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Chiefs -7½; total 51½

THE LATEST
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL game agai ...
Predicting player props for Raiders-Chiefs game
By / RJ

The Vegas Nation staff predicts whether Josh Jacobs can replicate his Week 4 performance, along with picks on Derek Carr, Davante Adams, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) dur ...
Gordon: Maxx Crosby prepares for Chiefs, fatherhood
By / RJ

Maxx Crosby’s daughter hasn’t arrived, but the Raiders defensive end has as one of the NFL’s premier defenders. His next assignment: Patrick Mahomes on “Monday Night Football.”