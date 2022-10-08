How to watch Raiders at Chiefs on ‘MNF’
After snagging their first win of the season against the Denver Broncos last week, the Raiders head to Kansas City to take on AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs.
Fresh off a win, the Raiders are ready for prime time “Monday Night Football.”
Here’s how you can watch the game.
Who: Raiders at Chiefs
When: 5:15 p.m. Monday
Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.
TV: KLAS-8, ESPN
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)
Line: Chiefs -7½; total 51½