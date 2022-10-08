How to watch Raiders at Chiefs on ‘MNF’

After snagging their first win of the season against the Denver Broncos last week, the Raiders head to Kansas City to take on AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Fresh off a win, the Raiders are ready for prime time “Monday Night Football.”

Here’s how you can watch the game.

Who: Raiders at Chiefs

When: 5:15 p.m. Monday

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

TV: KLAS-8, ESPN

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Chiefs -7½; total 51½