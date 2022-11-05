How to watch Raiders at Jaguars
After a 24-0 blowout against the Saints last week, the Raiders are hoping to bounce back against the Jaguars on Sunday.
After a 24-0 blowout against the Saints last week, the Raiders are hoping to bounce back against the Jaguars on Sunday.
Here’s how you can watch the Silver and Black as they attempt to improve on their 2-5 record.
Who: Raiders at Jaguars
When: 10 a.m. Sunday
Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.
TV: KLAS-8
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)
Line: Raiders -2½; total 48
Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.