How to watch Raiders at Jaguars

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2022 - 8:09 pm
 
Raiders guard Alex Bars (64), center Andre James (68), quarterback Derek Carr (4), offensive li ...
Raiders guard Alex Bars (64), center Andre James (68), quarterback Derek Carr (4), offensive lineman Dylan Parham (66) and Kolton Miller (74) move to the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

After a 24-0 blowout against the Saints last week, the Raiders are hoping to bounce back against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Here’s how you can watch the Silver and Black as they attempt to improve on their 2-5 record.

Who: Raiders at Jaguars

When: 10 a.m. Sunday

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

TV: KLAS-8

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Raiders -2½; total 48

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

