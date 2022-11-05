How to watch Raiders at Jaguars

After a 24-0 blowout against the Saints last week, the Raiders are hoping to bounce back against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Here’s how you can watch the Silver and Black as they attempt to improve on their 2-5 record.

Who: Raiders at Jaguars

When: 10 a.m. Sunday

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

TV: KLAS-8

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Raiders -2½; total 48

