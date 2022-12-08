How to watch Raiders at Rams on ‘TNF’

Can the Raiders extend their winning streak to four straight games when they face the Rams at SoFi Stadium on “Thursday Night Football?”

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up behind center Andre James (68) during overtime of an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders are on a roll.

Can they extend their winning streak to four straight games when they face the Rams at SoFi Stadium on “Thursday Night Football?”

Here’s how you can tune in and find out.

Who: Raiders at Rams

When: 5:15 p.m. Thursday

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

TV: KTNV-13, Prime Video (stream)

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Raiders -6; total 44½

