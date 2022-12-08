How to watch Raiders at Rams on ‘TNF’
Can the Raiders extend their winning streak to four straight games when they face the Rams at SoFi Stadium on “Thursday Night Football?”
The Raiders are on a roll.
Here’s how you can tune in and find out.
Who: Raiders at Rams
When: 5:15 p.m. Thursday
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
TV: KTNV-13, Prime Video (stream)
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)
Line: Raiders -6; total 44½
