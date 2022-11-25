63°F
jeff_german
Raiders

How to watch Raiders at Seahawks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2022 - 1:18 pm
 
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warm up during practice a ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warm up during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders are fresh off a win in Denver and are looking to keep the momentum going Sunday in Seattle.

Here’s how you can watch the Raiders as they look to stretch their winning streak to two.

— Who: Raiders at Seahawks

— When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

— Where: Lumen Field, Seattle

— TV: KLAS-TV 8

— Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

— Line: Seahawks -4; total 471/2

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

