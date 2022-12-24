How to watch Raiders at Steelers, Immaculate Reception anniversary
The Christmas Eve showdown in Pittsburgh between the Raiders and the Steelers is more than just a playoff elimination game. It’s also the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.
The Christmas Eve showdown in Pittsburgh between the Raiders and the Steelers is more than just a playoff elimination game for the two 6-8 teams.
It’s also the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. The play is perhaps the most famous in the NFL’s 103-year history — and will be celebrated Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.
Here’s how you can tune in:
Who: Raiders at Steelers
When: 5:15 p.m. Saturday
Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh
TV: NFL Network
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)
Line: Steelers -2½; total 38
Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards on Twitter.