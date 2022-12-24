How to watch Raiders at Steelers, Immaculate Reception anniversary

The Christmas Eve showdown in Pittsburgh between the Raiders and the Steelers is more than just a playoff elimination game. It’s also the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

The Christmas Eve showdown in Pittsburgh between the Raiders and the Steelers is more than just a playoff elimination game for the two 6-8 teams.

It’s also the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. The play is perhaps the most famous in the NFL’s 103-year history — and will be celebrated Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.

Here’s how you can tune in:

Who: Raiders at Steelers

When: 5:15 p.m. Saturday

Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

TV: NFL Network

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Steelers -2½; total 38

