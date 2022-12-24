58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Raiders

How to watch Raiders at Steelers, Immaculate Reception anniversary

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2022 - 4:58 pm
 
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) makes a sideline pass with Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ja ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) makes a sideline pass with Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) defending in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Heinz Field, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Christmas Eve showdown in Pittsburgh between the Raiders and the Steelers is more than just a playoff elimination game for the two 6-8 teams.

It’s also the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. The play is perhaps the most famous in the NFL’s 103-year history — and will be celebrated Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.

Here’s how you can tune in:

Who: Raiders at Steelers

When: 5:15 p.m. Saturday

Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

TV: NFL Network

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Steelers -2½; total 38

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders reward Pats fan taunted by fan for his restraint
Raiders reward Pats fan taunted by fan for his restraint
2
Here’s how the Raiders could still make the playoffs
Here’s how the Raiders could still make the playoffs
3
3 Raiders named to AFC Pro Bowl roster
3 Raiders named to AFC Pro Bowl roster
4
Raiders report: Offensive line could be back to full strength
Raiders report: Offensive line could be back to full strength
5
Raiders mailbag: What are the chances of getting Lamar Jackson?
Raiders mailbag: What are the chances of getting Lamar Jackson?
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after a catch with New England Patriots linebacke ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 16
By / RJ

VegasInsider.com handicapper Chip Chirimbes analyzes every NFL Week 16 game, with trends and final score predictions.

More stories for you
How to watch Raiders vs Chargers
How to watch Raiders vs Chargers
How to watch Raiders vs. Patriots
How to watch Raiders vs. Patriots
Check out the Raiders’ My Cause My Cleats — PHOTOS
Check out the Raiders’ My Cause My Cleats — PHOTOS
How to watch Raiders at Seahawks
How to watch Raiders at Seahawks
How to watch Raiders at Rams on ‘TNF’
How to watch Raiders at Rams on ‘TNF’
Raiders attempting to coin ‘Win City’ as team trademark
Raiders attempting to coin ‘Win City’ as team trademark