Raiders

How to watch Raiders at Titans

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2022 - 8:27 pm
 
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) works against tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

After a disappointing overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals during last Sunday’s home opener, the Raiders are looking to bounce back from their 0-2 start on the season.

This Sunday, the Silver and Black travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans.

Here’s how you can tune in:

Who: Raiders at Titans

When: 10 a.m. Sunday

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: KVVU-5

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Raiders -2½; total 45½

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

