How to watch Raiders at Titans

Here’s how you can watch the Raiders at the Tennessee Titans.

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) works against tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

After a disappointing overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals during last Sunday’s home opener, the Raiders are looking to bounce back from their 0-2 start on the season.

This Sunday, the Silver and Black travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans.

Here’s how you can tune in:

Who: Raiders at Titans

When: 10 a.m. Sunday

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: KVVU-5

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Raiders -2½; total 45½

