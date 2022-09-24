How to watch Raiders at Titans
Here’s how you can watch the Raiders at the Tennessee Titans.
After a disappointing overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals during last Sunday’s home opener, the Raiders are looking to bounce back from their 0-2 start on the season.
This Sunday, the Silver and Black travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans.
Here’s how you can tune in:
Who: Raiders at Titans
When: 10 a.m. Sunday
Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: KVVU-5
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)
Line: Raiders -2½; total 45½
