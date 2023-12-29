How to watch Raiders-Colts game on New Year’s Eve

Rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell will lead the Raiders into Indianapolis for a game with AFC playoff implications against QB Gardner Minshew and the Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones runs an interception in for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 29-10. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) rolls out, looking to pass, with Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) in pursuit during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

When the season started, this felt like a game that could involve veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Anthony Richardson playing out the string in a meaningless New Year’s Eve game.

Instead, rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell will lead the Raiders (7-8) back to the state where he played his college ball (Purdue) for a game with AFC playoff implications against veteran backup QB Gardner Minshew and the Colts (9-6).

Game information

■ Who: Raiders at Colts

■ When: 10 a.m. Sunday

■ Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

■ TV: KLAS-8 (Andrew Catalon, play-by-play; Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan analysts)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

■ Line: Colts -3½; total 43½

Series history

In a bit of an odd scheduling quirk, this will be the sixth consecutive season these teams have played.

They have alternated wins and losses in the past seven meetings, allowing the Raiders to maintain an 11-10 series lead.

Their most significant meeting was their first, when the then-Baltimore Colts claimed a 27-17 win in the 1971 AFC championship game.

Last meeting

Parris Campbell caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan with 5:07 remaining to lift the Colts to a 25-20 win Nov. 13, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium.

The game is best remembered as the debut of Jeff Saturday, who was hired as interim coach of the Colts that week despite not having any coaching experience at the NFL or college level.

Davante Adams had nine catches for 126 yards and a touchdown for the Raiders, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 147-yard rushing day by the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor.

Bold predictions

1. Four Raiders players will record a sack, as a dominant stretch of play continues for the defensive line.

2. Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell will throw for more yards in the first half than he did in the entire game Monday in Kansas City, when he finished with 62 passing yards.

3. The Raiders will attempt a fake on special teams after getting burned on a play by the Chiefs.

Matchups to watch

1. Raiders defensive line vs. Colts offensive line. The Colts go as far as their offensive line takes them. They are among the NFL’s best up front, but will have their hands full with a Raiders defensive front that has been playing as well as any other team in the league.

2. Raiders interior offensive line vs. Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. The Colts’ entire defensive line has thrived, but it starts with Buckner. He’s the top priority on the scouting report for the Raiders, who will have to neutralize him as much as possible without committing too many resources.

3. Raiders cornerback Jack Jones vs. Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman. Jones won’t exclusively line up against the Colts’ best receiver, but the matchup will be one to watch. Jones has been unlocked by the freedom of expression he has been given by interim coach Antonio Pierce, and Pittman is quietly one of the NFL’s best pass catchers.

When the Colts have the ball

Former UNLV quarterback Shane Steichen has exceeded expectations in his first year as a head coach. He was hired mainly to implement the system he used to help make Jalen Hurts an elite quarterback in Philadelphia with the belief he could do the same for first-round pick Anthony Richardson. When Richardson got hurt, Steichen adapted the offense for veteran gunslinger Gardner Minshew. Steichen also lost star running back Jonathan Taylor for a long stretch and still has the Colts on the verge of a playoff berth.

When the Raiders have the ball

The bright side of Monday’s debacle for the passing game is that it can’t get much worse. Aidan O’Connell finished 9 of 21 for 62 yards and didn’t complete a pass after the first quarter. That can’t happen again if the Raiders want to keep their season alive. It will help if the running game can continue to consistently deliver. Zamir White has patiently waited his turn and made sure the Raiders didn’t miss a beat in the absence of Josh Jacobs with a 145-yard effort on the ground against the Chiefs.

Injury report

Raiders: DNP: RB Josh Jacobs (quadriceps), TE Michael Mayer (toe). LIMITED: DE Maxx Crosby (knee), T Jermaine Eluemunor (knee), C Andre James (ankle), DE Malcolm Koonce (ribs), T Kolton Miller (shoulder), WR D.J. Turner (shoulder). FULL: LS Jacob Bobenmoyer (knee).

Colts: DNP: LB Cameron McGrone (illness), WR D.J. Montgomery (groin). LIMITED: RB Zack Moss (forearm), LB Segun Olubi (hip). FULL: WR Michael Pittman (concussion, shoulder), C Jack Anderson (illness), T Braden Smith (knee), CB Ameer Speed (knee).

Storyline

The Raiders must win their final two games and get some help to make the playoffs. The Colts have a clearer route into the postseason — they have the final spot right now — but would increase their chances with a victory.

If Raiders fans are looking for a trend to boost their confidence, these teams have rotated wins and losses in their past seven meetings and the Raiders are next in the rotation.

The pick

Colts 20, Raiders 16

