How to watch Raiders-Dolphins game, with picks and betting odds

The Raiders will look to continue the momentum of back-to-back home wins under interim coach Antonio Pierce when they play at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) is chased by Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 16-12. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) looks for the end zone as New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) eyes a tackle during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders (5-5) take their new show on the road for the first time in search of their third straight win since Antonio Pierce took over as interim coach and changed the attitude in the locker room. They begin a difficult stretch against the Dolphins (6-3), who have one of the NFL’s best and fastest offenses.

Game information

Who: Raiders vs. Dolphins

When: 10 a.m. Sunday

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

TV: KLAS-8 (Kevin Harlan, play-by-play; Trent Green, Melanie Collins, analysts)

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

Line: Dolphins -13½; total 47

Series history

The Dolphins have won 10 of the past 13, but trail 21-19-1 in the series between two former AFL franchises.

Last meeting

Daniel Carlson made two field goals in overtime to lift the Raiders to a 31-28 win Sept. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium after Jacoby Brissett ran for a touchdown and completed a pass for a two-point conversion with two seconds left in regulation. Derek Carr threw for 386 yards and two scores for the Raiders, and Peyton Barber ran for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Bold predictions

1. Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby will record the first interception of his career, as the Dolphins try their luck one too many times with passes close to the line of scrimmage.

2. Dolphins running back De’Von Achane will have a run of at least 40 yards in his return from injured reserve.

3. Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow will surpass his season-high numbers in catches (two) and yards (32).

Matchups to watch

1. Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead vs. Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. When the Dolphins have struggled up front, it usually has been when Armstead has been out of the lineup. He returned before the bye and should be getting closer to full strength.

2. Dolphins wide receivers vs. Raiders secondary. The Raiders have been solid against the pass most of the season. This is a whole new challenge. Tyreek Hill is perhaps the most frightening offensive player in the league, and Jaylen Waddle would be a No. 1 option almost anywhere else.

3. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel vs. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. McDaniel is one of the brightest offensive minds in the game, and Graham is an established defensive coach who has the Raiders exceeding expectations. They also happen to be products of the same college football program at Yale. While they missed each other by one season, the bond between Ivy Leaguers in the NFL is strong, and they will enjoy matching wits.

When the Raiders have the ball

The run game the Raiders have been desperate to get going all season finally found success last week against the Jets. Even without standout left tackle Kolton Miller, running back Josh Jacobs eclipsed the 100-yard plateau for the first time. Offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree would love to get his unit into that kind of rhythm again to keep the Dolphins offense on the sideline. Rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell is still trying to figure things out, but has the right idea in terms of force-feeding the ball to receiver Davante Adams.

When the Dolphins have the ball

The combination of the Dolphins’ speed and the ability of Mike McDaniel as one of the league’s elite play-callers has made Miami one of the NFL’s most feared offenses. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are as explosive as it gets on the outside, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has pinpoint accuracy. Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane are just as capable of making big plays. The key for the Raiders defense is to limit big plays.

Injury report

Raiders: QUESTIONABLE: T Kolton Miller (shoulder), G Dylan Parham (calf), S Roderic Teamer (hamstring). LIMITED: DE Maxx Crosby (knee), OT Kolton Miller (shoulder), G Dylan Parham (calf), CB Marcus Peters (knee), G Greb Van Roten (biceps/quad/triceps). FULL: LB Curtis Bolton (illness), DT Adam Butler (knee), LB Divine Deablo (ankle), CB Nate Hobbs (ankle), CB Amik Robertson (concussion), S Roderic Teamer (hamstring).

Dolphins: OUT: WR Chase Claypool (knee), G Robert Hunt (hamstring), G Robert Jones (knee). QUESTIONABLE: RB Devon Achane (knee), WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), FB Alec Ingold (foot), TE Durham Smythe (ankle). LIMITED: T Terron Armstead (knee), WR Tyreek Hill (foot), FB Alec Ingold (foot), RB Raheem Mostert (ankle, knee). FULL: RB Salvon Ahmed (rib), FS Jevon Holland (back), LB Jaelan Phillips (back/toe).

Storyline

The Raiders are at .500 but still a long shot to make the playoffs. Interim coach Antonio Pierce is 2-0 since taking over for the fired Josh McDaniels, and even though both victories came against poor opponents, his team has confidence. This trip should go a long way toward determining whether the turnaround could be long term. The Dolphins have developed a habit of struggling against the league’s true contenders while easily handling the pretenders.

The pick

Dolphins 38, Raiders 20

