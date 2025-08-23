100°F
Raiders News

How to watch Raiders’ preseason finale against Cardinals

Raiders safety Jamal Adams (33) leads a drill with teammates during a drill at the Intermountai ...
Raiders safety Jamal Adams (33) leads a drill with teammates during a drill at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
3 things to look for in Raiders' preseason finale: Who makes cut at RB?
Raiders report: How RB Ashton Jeanty improved in pass protection
Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) blocks out Raiders defensive tackle Tank Booker (73) ...
These 3 Raiders position battles could come down to the wire
Raiders report: Team goes to special lengths to speed up O'Connell
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2025 - 7:00 pm
 

The Raiders close out the preseason Saturday when they take on the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Several starters are expected to play for the Raiders (0-1-1), who have position battles taking place at right guard, cornerback and along the defensive line.

The Raiders are coming off a 22-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cardinals starters are not expected to play Saturday after Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon indicated Thursday the plan for playing time would be “similar” to last weekend’s game. Rookie cornerback Will Johnson was the only starter to appear in the Cardinals’ 27-7 loss against Denver on Aug. 16.

How to watch the game:

Who: Raiders at Cardinals

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

TV: Fox

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Raiders -2; total 37½

