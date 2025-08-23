How to watch Raiders’ preseason finale against Cardinals

The Raiders close out the preseason Saturday when they take on the host Arizona Cardinals. Here is how to watch the game.

Raiders safety Jamal Adams (33) leads a drill with teammates during a drill at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders close out the preseason Saturday when they take on the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Several starters are expected to play for the Raiders (0-1-1), who have position battles taking place at right guard, cornerback and along the defensive line.

The Raiders are coming off a 22-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cardinals starters are not expected to play Saturday after Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon indicated Thursday the plan for playing time would be “similar” to last weekend’s game. Rookie cornerback Will Johnson was the only starter to appear in the Cardinals’ 27-7 loss against Denver on Aug. 16.

How to watch the game:

■ Who: Raiders at Cardinals

■ When: 7 p.m. Saturday

■ Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

■ TV: Fox

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

■ Line: Raiders -2; total 37½