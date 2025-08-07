86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

How to watch Raiders preseason opener against Seahawks

Raiders quarterback Cam Miller (5) and quarterbacks coach Greg Olson, right, watche as Geno Smi ...
Raiders quarterback Cam Miller (5) and quarterbacks coach Greg Olson, right, watche as Geno Smith (7) throws the ball during the team’s training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Monday, Aug 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Wanted: Information on NFL bars in the Las Vegas Valley
4 things to follow when the Raiders open the preseason in Seattle
Raiders report: Opening depth chart raises questions at OL, RB
Pete Carroll downplays return to Seattle for Raiders’ preseason opener
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2025 - 7:00 am
 

The Raiders open the preseason Thursday at Seattle, and it will be a homecoming for quarterback Geno Smith and coach Pete Carroll.

Smith spent five seasons with the Seahawks and turned around his career, establishing himself as one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks after being named the starter in 2022. He was traded to the QB-starved Raiders in March.

Carroll led Seattle to a Super Bowl championship in 2014 and won five division titles during his 14 seasons in the Pacific Northwest. His 137 wins and .606 winning percentage are both franchise records.

It’s unclear whether the Raiders will play their starters against the Seahawks. Carroll didn’t rule that out Tuesday, saying everyone is “live.”

How to watch:

Who: Raiders at Seahawks

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle

TV: Fox

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Raiders -4½; total 37½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES