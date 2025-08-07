How to watch Raiders preseason opener against Seahawks
The Raiders travel to Seattle and face the Seahawks on Thursday in the preseason opener for both teams. Here’s how to watch the game.
The Raiders open the preseason Thursday at Seattle, and it will be a homecoming for quarterback Geno Smith and coach Pete Carroll.
Smith spent five seasons with the Seahawks and turned around his career, establishing himself as one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks after being named the starter in 2022. He was traded to the QB-starved Raiders in March.
Carroll led Seattle to a Super Bowl championship in 2014 and won five division titles during his 14 seasons in the Pacific Northwest. His 137 wins and .606 winning percentage are both franchise records.
It’s unclear whether the Raiders will play their starters against the Seahawks. Carroll didn’t rule that out Tuesday, saying everyone is “live.”
How to watch:
Who: Raiders at Seahawks
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Lumen Field, Seattle
TV: Fox
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)
Line: Raiders -4½; total 37½
