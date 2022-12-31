47°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Raiders

How to watch Raiders vs 49ers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2022 - 4:39 pm
 
Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (9) prepares to throw during practice at the Intermountain ...
Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (9) prepares to throw during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

After 91 straight starts, dating back to 2017, Derek Carr will not be starting for the Raiders on Sunday against the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Instead, coach Josh McDaniels and the Raiders will turn to Jarrett Stidham, after Carr was benched for the team’s final two games of the regular season.

Here’s how you can tune into the action.

Who: 49ers at Raiders

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: KVVU-5

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: 49ers -9½; total 41½

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Ex-Raiders employee files federal lawsuit against team
Ex-Raiders employee files federal lawsuit against team
2
Raiders report: Quarterback switch affects center Andre James
Raiders report: Quarterback switch affects center Andre James
3
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
4
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses media
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses media
5
Jarrett Stidham relishes opportunity as Raiders’ starting QB
Jarrett Stidham relishes opportunity as Raiders’ starting QB
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories for you
How to watch Raiders vs Chargers
How to watch Raiders vs Chargers
How to watch Raiders vs. Patriots
How to watch Raiders vs. Patriots
Check out the Raiders’ My Cause My Cleats — PHOTOS
Check out the Raiders’ My Cause My Cleats — PHOTOS
How to watch Raiders at Rams on ‘TNF’
How to watch Raiders at Rams on ‘TNF’
How to watch Raiders at Steelers, Immaculate Reception anniversary
How to watch Raiders at Steelers, Immaculate Reception anniversary
From tears to smiles: Raiders win 3rd straight game
From tears to smiles: Raiders win 3rd straight game