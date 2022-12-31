How to watch Raiders vs 49ers

Here’s how to watch the Raiders vs 49ers game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (9) prepares to throw during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

After 91 straight starts, dating back to 2017, Derek Carr will not be starting for the Raiders on Sunday against the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Instead, coach Josh McDaniels and the Raiders will turn to Jarrett Stidham, after Carr was benched for the team’s final two games of the regular season.

Here’s how you can tune into the action.

Who: 49ers at Raiders

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: KVVU-5

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: 49ers -9½; total 41½

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.