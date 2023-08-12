How to watch Raiders vs 49ers at Allegiant Stadium
Preseason football gets underway this weekend in Las Vegas.
The Raiders host the 49ers Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in their first preseason game. The game follows two days of joint practices with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s former team. On Friday, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams left the joint practice with an apparent leg injury.
Here’s how you can watch the game:
Who: Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers
When: 1 p.m. Sunday
Where: Allegiant Stadium
TV: KVVU-5, KLAS-8, NFLN
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)