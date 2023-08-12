88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

How to watch Raiders vs 49ers at Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2023 - 10:00 am
 
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) calls a play at the offensive line with teammates duri ...
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) calls a play at the offensive line with teammates during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Preseason football gets underway this weekend in Las Vegas.

The Raiders host the 49ers Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in their first preseason game. The game follows two days of joint practices with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s former team. On Friday, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams left the joint practice with an apparent leg injury.

Here’s how you can watch the game:

Who: Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: KVVU-5, KLAS-8, NFLN

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders add veteran running back
Raiders add veteran running back
2
Davante Adams leaves Raiders practice with apparent injury
Davante Adams leaves Raiders practice with apparent injury
3
Graney: Why Jimmy G is a better fit for Raiders than Derek Carr
Graney: Why Jimmy G is a better fit for Raiders than Derek Carr
4
Raiders more than hold their own in practices against 49ers
Raiders more than hold their own in practices against 49ers
5
Raiders mailbag: Culture change for the better?
Raiders mailbag: Culture change for the better?
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) answers a question in a media interview during training ...
5 under-the-radar Raiders to watch
By / RJ

They might not have the star power, but these five names could have a say in whether the Raiders win or lose in a given week.

More stories
Could Big Ten play its football title game in Las Vegas?
Could Big Ten play its football title game in Las Vegas?
Don’t neglect routine shower maintenance
Don’t neglect routine shower maintenance
Sago palms don’t like low organics of desert soils
Sago palms don’t like low organics of desert soils
Here are the divisions where prep teams will play this fall
Here are the divisions where prep teams will play this fall
3 takeaways from Aces’ win: Wilson matches Plum’s points record
3 takeaways from Aces’ win: Wilson matches Plum’s points record
Video shows moments before man was detained in Tupac investigation
Video shows moments before man was detained in Tupac investigation