How to watch Raiders vs 49ers at Allegiant Stadium

The Raiders are hosting the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in their first preseason game.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) calls a play at the offensive line with teammates during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Preseason football gets underway this weekend in Las Vegas.

The Raiders host the 49ers Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in their first preseason game. The game follows two days of joint practices with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s former team. On Friday, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams left the joint practice with an apparent leg injury.

Here’s how you can watch the game:

Who: Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: KVVU-5, KLAS-8, NFLN

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)