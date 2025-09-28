74°F
How to watch Raiders vs. Bears in NFL Week 4

Las Vegas Raiders players huddle up during an NFL football game against the Washington Commande ...
Las Vegas Raiders players huddle up during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2025 - 8:00 pm
 

The Raiders will try to end a two-game losing skid when they host the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The offensive line continued its struggles in last week’s loss to the Washington Commanders, and rookie Ashton Jeanty hasn’t found room to run. The first-round pick’s longest rush of the season is 18 yards.

Second-year tight end Brock Bowers is expected to play for the Raiders (1-2) despite being slowed by a knee injury he sustained in Week 1.

The Bears (1-2) are coming off a 31-14 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Quarterback Caleb Williams is showing progress under first-year coach Ben Johnson, who was a candidate for the Raiders opening before taking the job in Chicago.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze, a Bishop Gorman graduate, is tied for the league lead in touchdown receptions (4) with Tre Tucker of the Raiders and the Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown.

How to watch the game:

Who: Bears at Raiders

When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: CBS (Spero Dedes, play-by-play; Adam Archuleta, analyst)

Streaming: NFL+, YouTube TV, Paramount+

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Kirk Morrison, analyst)

Line: Raiders -1, total 47

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

