Here’s how you can watch the Raiders against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is tackled by Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) after a long reception during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders will go for the season sweep against the Denver Broncos and keep alive their playoff hopes.

Here’s how you can tune into the action:

Who: Raiders vs. Broncos

When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: KLAS-8

Radio: KOMP-FM 92.3; KRLV-AM 920

Tune into our live pregame show here.