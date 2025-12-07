How to watch Raiders vs. Broncos in NFL Week 14
The Raiders look for their first win in nearly two months when they host the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Here is how to watch the game.
How to watch Raiders-Broncos
The Raiders look to end a six-game losing streak when they host the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
A change at offensive coordinator didn’t help the Raiders in a 31-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last week. The offense continued to sputter, producing just 156 yards as the team fell to 2-10 overall. The Raiders haven’t won a game since Oct. 12 against Tennessee.
Defensive star Maxx Crosby is expected to play after missing the last two days of practice. Tight end Michael Mayer and wide receiver Dont’e Thornton were ruled out.
The Broncos (10-2) are battling for the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the playoffs and have won nine straight, including a 10-7 snoozer over the Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” on Nov. 6.
How to watch the game:
Who: Broncos at Raiders
When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday
Where: Allegiant Stadium
TV: CBS
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)
Line: Broncos -7½; total 40½
