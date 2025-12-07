How to watch Raiders vs. Broncos in NFL Week 14

The Raiders look for their first win in nearly two months when they host the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Here is how to watch the game.

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) slips by Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

How to watch Raiders-Broncos

The Raiders look to end a six-game losing streak when they host the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

A change at offensive coordinator didn’t help the Raiders in a 31-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last week. The offense continued to sputter, producing just 156 yards as the team fell to 2-10 overall. The Raiders haven’t won a game since Oct. 12 against Tennessee.

Defensive star Maxx Crosby is expected to play after missing the last two days of practice. Tight end Michael Mayer and wide receiver Dont’e Thornton were ruled out.

The Broncos (10-2) are battling for the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the playoffs and have won nine straight, including a 10-7 snoozer over the Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” on Nov. 6.

How to watch the game:

Who: Broncos at Raiders

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: CBS

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Broncos -7½; total 40½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.