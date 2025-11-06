How to watch Raiders vs. Broncos on ‘Thursday Night Football’

The Raiders have a quick turnaround when they face the Denver Broncos on “Thursday Night Football.” Here is how to watch the game.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) look on unhappily as the Jacksonville Jaguars take the lead in overtime during the second half of their NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It’s a quick turnaround for the Raiders, who visit the Denver Broncos on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Raiders (2-6) are coming off a 30-29 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars when quarterback Geno Smith’s pass on a two-point conversion attempt was batted down at the line of scrimmage.

The offense continues to struggle in its quest for run-pass balance and faces a Denver defense that allows 18.4 points per game, the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

The Broncos (7-2) beat Houston 18-15 on Sunday and lead the AFC West. Quarterback Bo Nix continues to make a difference in his second season with 17 passing touchdowns and four game-winning drives, tied for most in the league.

How to watch the game:

■ Who: Raiders at Broncos

■ When: 5:15 p.m. Thursday

■ Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

■ TV: ABC

■ Streaming: Amazon (Al Michaels, play-by-play; Kirk Herbstreit, analyst)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Kirk Morrison, analyst)

■ Line: Broncos -9½, total 42½

