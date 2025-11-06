How to watch Raiders vs. Broncos on ‘Thursday Night Football’

67°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2025 - 8:00 pm
 

It’s a quick turnaround for the Raiders, who visit the Denver Broncos on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Raiders (2-6) are coming off a 30-29 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars when quarterback Geno Smith’s pass on a two-point conversion attempt was batted down at the line of scrimmage.

The offense continues to struggle in its quest for run-pass balance and faces a Denver defense that allows 18.4 points per game, the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

The Broncos (7-2) beat Houston 18-15 on Sunday and lead the AFC West. Quarterback Bo Nix continues to make a difference in his second season with 17 passing touchdowns and four game-winning drives, tied for most in the league.

How to watch the game:

Who: Raiders at Broncos

When: 5:15 p.m. Thursday

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

TV: ABC

Streaming: Amazon (Al Michaels, play-by-play; Kirk Herbstreit, analyst)

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Kirk Morrison, analyst)

Line: Broncos -9½, total 42½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

