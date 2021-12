Here’s how you can watch the Raiders against the Cleveland Browns on Monday.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) leaps over against the Cleveland Browns defenders but is stopped short of the end zone during the 4th quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Raiders will to try to break out of a slump in which they have lost five of six games when they visit the Cleveland Browns.

Here’s how you can tune into the action:

Who: Raiders vs. Browns

When: 2 p.m. Monday

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

TV: NFL Network, KSNV-3

Radio: KOMP-FM 92.3; KRLV-AM 920

Tune into our live pregame show here.