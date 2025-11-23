57°F
Raiders News

How to watch Raiders vs. Browns in NFL Week 12

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of a ”Monday Night Football" NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 12
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) is pursued by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tre ...
Raiders-Browns preview: Sanders’ 1st start spices up duel of 2-8 clubs
Vegas Nation Gameday Week 12 | Browns QB Shedeur Sanders To Start vs. Raiders
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) lines up for a play during an NFL football ga ...
3 things to know about Raiders’ foe: Sanders supported by defensive stars
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2025 - 8:00 pm
 

A pair of 2-8 teams jockeying for draft position meet Sunday when the Raiders host the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders are coming off a 33-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on “Monday Night Football” and have dropped four straight overall, leaving coach Pete Carroll bewildered as to why a franchise with two winning seasons since 2003 would struggle.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders will make his first NFL start for the Browns, who have lost three straight and are winless on the road (0-5).

How to watch the game:

Who: Browns at Raiders

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: CBS (Tom McCarthy, play-by-play; Ross Tucker, analyst)

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Kirk Morrison, analyst)

Line: Raiders -4, total 36

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

