How to watch Raiders vs. Browns in NFL Week 12
The Raiders will try to snap a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Here is how to watch the game.
A pair of 2-8 teams jockeying for draft position meet Sunday when the Raiders host the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders are coming off a 33-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on “Monday Night Football” and have dropped four straight overall, leaving coach Pete Carroll bewildered as to why a franchise with two winning seasons since 2003 would struggle.
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders will make his first NFL start for the Browns, who have lost three straight and are winless on the road (0-5).
How to watch the game:
■ Who: Browns at Raiders
■ When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday
■ Where: Allegiant Stadium
■ TV: CBS (Tom McCarthy, play-by-play; Ross Tucker, analyst)
■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Kirk Morrison, analyst)
■ Line: Raiders -4, total 36
