The Raiders play the Los Angeles Chargers at 5:15 p.m. Monday at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes the catch on the way to score a touchdown past Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Raiders look to move to 4-0 when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers for “Monday Night Football.”

Here’s how to tune in:

Who: Raiders vs. Chargers

When: 5:15 p.m. Monday

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calfornia

TV: KSNV-3, ESPN

Radio: KOMP-FM 92.3; KRLV-AM 920