How to watch Raiders vs Chargers

The Raiders host the Cardinals on Sunday and are looking to give fans the first win of the season at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) juggles a football as wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) throws one during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

After opening the season with a loss against the Chargers, the Raiders are looking to turn things around.

Raider Nation will also be able to see quarterback Derek Carr and wide receiver Davante Adams in action for the first time in person, after the starters sat out during preseason games.

If you find yourself without a ticket to Sunday’s game, here’s how you can watch it at home.

— Who: Raiders vs Arizona Cardinals

— When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

— Where: Allegiant Stadium

— TV: KLAS-8

— Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

— Line: Raiders -5.5, total 52

