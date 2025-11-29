How to watch Raiders vs. Chargers in NFL Week 13

The Raiders will test out their new offense when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Here is how to watch the game.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is taken down by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Raiders will look to snap a five-game losing skid when they take on the Chargers on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Last Sunday’s 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns was the last straw for $6 million offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who was fired after the game and replaced by Greg Olson.

The Raiders (2-9) are tied with the Saints for last in the NFL in scoring at 15 points per game.

Los Angeles won the first matchup of the season 20-9 on Sept. 15 when Raiders quarterback Geno Smith was intercepted three times.

The Chargers (7-4) haven’t played since a 35-6 loss at Jacksonville on Nov. 16. Rookie running back Omarion Hampton was ruled out by the Chargers for Sunday’s game.

How to watch the game:

■ Who: Raiders at Chargers

■ When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

■ Where: SoFi Stadium

■ TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, play-by-play; Charles Davis, Jason McCourty, analysts)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Kirk Morrison, analyst)

■ Line: Chargers -10, total 41

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.