Raiders News

How to watch Raiders vs. Chargers in NFL Week 13

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is taken down by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henl ...
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is taken down by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2025 - 10:36 am
 

The Raiders will look to snap a five-game losing skid when they take on the Chargers on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Last Sunday’s 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns was the last straw for $6 million offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who was fired after the game and replaced by Greg Olson.

The Raiders (2-9) are tied with the Saints for last in the NFL in scoring at 15 points per game.

Los Angeles won the first matchup of the season 20-9 on Sept. 15 when Raiders quarterback Geno Smith was intercepted three times.

The Chargers (7-4) haven’t played since a 35-6 loss at Jacksonville on Nov. 16. Rookie running back Omarion Hampton was ruled out by the Chargers for Sunday’s game.

How to watch the game:

■ Who: Raiders at Chargers

■ When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

■ Where: SoFi Stadium

■ TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, play-by-play; Charles Davis, Jason McCourty, analysts)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Kirk Morrison, analyst)

■ Line: Chargers -10, total 41

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

Raiders QB talks new role, hidden talent in Q&A
By / RJ

Quarterback Aidan O’Connell sat down with the Review-Journal to talk about the ups and downs of his young career and what he’s better at than any of his teammates.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs past New York Giants linebacker Zaire Barnes ( ...
NFL betting trends — Week 13: 3 Thanksgiving Day games
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall provides NFL notes and trends for Week 13 games for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, including the Raiders-Chargers game.

