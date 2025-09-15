95°F
How to watch Raiders vs. Chargers on ‘Monday Night Football’

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll on the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against t ...
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll on the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
September 15, 2025 - 1:13 pm
 

The Raiders play their home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium.

Quarterback Geno Smith is coming off a 362-yard effort in a Week 1 win at New England. It was uncertain whether he will have tight end Brock Bowers available. He was questionable with a knee injury.

The Chargers are also 1-0 after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 27-21 in the opener in Sao Paulo. Quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns.

This is the latest chapter of the Pete Carroll-Jim Harbaugh rivalry that dates back to when they coached against each other in college.

How to watch the game:

Who: Chargers at Raiders

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: ABC, ESPN

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Chargers -3½; total 46

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

