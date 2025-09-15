How to watch Raiders vs. Chargers on ‘Monday Night Football’

The Raiders play their home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium. Here’s how to watch the game.

The Raiders play their home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium.

Quarterback Geno Smith is coming off a 362-yard effort in a Week 1 win at New England. It was uncertain whether he will have tight end Brock Bowers available. He was questionable with a knee injury.

The Chargers are also 1-0 after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 27-21 in the opener in Sao Paulo. Quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns.

This is the latest chapter of the Pete Carroll-Jim Harbaugh rivalry that dates back to when they coached against each other in college.

How to watch the game:

■ Who: Chargers at Raiders

■ When: 7 p.m. Monday

■ Where: Allegiant Stadium

■ TV: ABC, ESPN

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

■ Line: Chargers -3½; total 46

