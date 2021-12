Here’s how you can watch the Raiders against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a touchdown catch over Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders have lost four of their past five games, and they need to win at AFC West rival Kansas City to realistically keep alive their fading playoff hopes.

Here’s how you can tune into the action:

Who: Raiders vs. Chiefs

When: 10 a.m. Sunday

Where: Arrowhead Stadium

TV: KLAS-8

Radio: KOMP-FM 92.3; KRLV-AM 920

