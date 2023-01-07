How to watch Raiders vs Chiefs
Here’s how to watch the Raiders vs. Chiefs game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.
Win or lose, the Raiders will wrap up their season at Allegiant Stadium today. But the Silver and Black can still help to spoil Kansas City’s bid for a No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC.
Here’s how you can tune into the action.
Who: Chiefs at Raiders
When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Allegiant Stadium
TV: KTNV-13, ESPN
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)
Line: Chiefs -9½; total 52½
