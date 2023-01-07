41°F
Raiders

How to watch Raiders vs Chiefs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2023 - 8:26 am
 
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) have a conversatio ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) have a conversation during warmups before the first half of their NFL game versus the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Win or lose, the Raiders will wrap up their season at Allegiant Stadium today. But the Silver and Black can still help to spoil Kansas City’s bid for a No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC.

Here’s how you can tune into the action.

Who: Chiefs at Raiders

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: KTNV-13, ESPN

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Chiefs -9½; total 52½

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

