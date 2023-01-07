How to watch Raiders vs Chiefs

Here’s how to watch the Raiders vs. Chiefs game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) have a conversation during warmups before the first half of their NFL game versus the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Win or lose, the Raiders will wrap up their season at Allegiant Stadium today. But the Silver and Black can still help to spoil Kansas City’s bid for a No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC.

Here’s how you can tune into the action.

Who: Chiefs at Raiders

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: KTNV-13, ESPN

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Chiefs -9½; total 52½

