How to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 7

The Raiders will try to pull the upset when they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Here is how to watch the game.

3 things to know about the Chiefs: Mahomes playing at MVP level

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll celebrates during the second half of an NFL game against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Raiders look for their second straight win when they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The defense led the way in last week’s 20-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans that snapped a four-game losing streak. Linebacker Devin White had an interception and a forced fumble, and the Raiders (2-4) finished with three takeaways and six sacks.

Tight end Brock Bowers is listed as doubtful after missing the past two games with a left knee injury. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee, toe) is questionable.

The Chiefs (3-3) are coming off an impressive 30-17 victory over the Detroit Lions and appear to have overcome an 0-2 start. Wide receiver Rashee Rice will make his season debut after being suspended for six games and gives quarterback Patrick Mahomes another weapon.

How to watch the game:

■ Who: Raiders at Chiefs

■ When: 10 a.m. Sunday

■ Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

■ TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, play-by-play; Tony Romo, analyst)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Kirk Morrison, analyst)

■ Line: Chiefs -12, total 45½

