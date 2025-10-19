How to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 7

75°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2025 - 7:00 pm
 

The Raiders look for their second straight win when they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The defense led the way in last week’s 20-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans that snapped a four-game losing streak. Linebacker Devin White had an interception and a forced fumble, and the Raiders (2-4) finished with three takeaways and six sacks.

Tight end Brock Bowers is listed as doubtful after missing the past two games with a left knee injury. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee, toe) is questionable.

The Chiefs (3-3) are coming off an impressive 30-17 victory over the Detroit Lions and appear to have overcome an 0-2 start. Wide receiver Rashee Rice will make his season debut after being suspended for six games and gives quarterback Patrick Mahomes another weapon.

How to watch the game:

Who: Raiders at Chiefs

When: 10 a.m. Sunday

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, play-by-play; Tony Romo, analyst)

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Kirk Morrison, analyst)

Line: Chiefs -12, total 45½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

