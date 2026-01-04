50°F
Raiders News

How to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs on Sunday: Start time, schedule, streaming, odds

Members of the Raiders offensive line huddle during the second half of an NFL game against the ...
Members of the Raiders offensive line huddle during the second half of an NFL game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2026 - 7:00 pm
 

The Raiders wrap up their season Sunday when they host the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

A loss by the Raiders (2-14) would lock up the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. They have dropped 10 straight following last week’s 34-10 drubbing by the New York Giants.

Kenny Pickett is expected to start at quarterback for the Raiders in place of the injured Geno Smith. Aidan O’Connell also will play for the first time this season, according to coach Pete Carroll.

The Chiefs (6-10), who lost star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a season-ending knee injury during Week 15, will not be part of the postseason for the first time since 2014. This could be the final game for tight end Travis Kelce.

How to watch the game:

Who: Chiefs at Raiders

When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: CBS

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Chiefs -5½; total 36½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

