Here’s how you can watch the Raiders against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Raiders can take another step toward the playoffs if they beat the Colts in Indianapolis.

Here’s how you can tune into the action:

Who: Raiders vs. Colts

When: 10 a.m. Sunday

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

TV: KVVU-5

Radio: KOMP-FM 92.3; KRLV-AM 920

