How to watch Raiders vs Colts

The Indianapolis Colts will visit Allegiant Stadium on Sunday in a must-win game for the Raiders.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands off the ball to running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After dropping two games on the road, the 2-6 Raiders are back at home this week.

The Indianapolis Colts and their interim coach Jeff Saturday will visit Allegiant Stadium on Sunday in a must-win game for the Silver and Black.

Here’s how you can tune in:

Who: Colts at Raiders

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: KLAS-8

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Raiders -4½; total 41½

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.