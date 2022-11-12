47°F
jeff_german
Raiders

How to watch Raiders vs Colts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2022 - 7:51 pm
 
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands off the ball to running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the f ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands off the ball to running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After dropping two games on the road, the 2-6 Raiders are back at home this week.

The Indianapolis Colts and their interim coach Jeff Saturday will visit Allegiant Stadium on Sunday in a must-win game for the Silver and Black.

Here’s how you can tune in:

Who: Colts at Raiders

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: KLAS-8

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Raiders -4½; total 41½

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) plays against the New England Patriots in the f ...
NFL Week 10 betting trends: Take Colts, under vs. Raiders
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Colts are on an 8-3 run against the spread as underdogs and a 13-6 ATS streak on the road. The Raiders are on a 2-9 ATS slide as favorites.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scampers into the end zone past Raiders safety J ...
Raiders horrendous in goal-to-go situations
By / RJ

The Raiders defense has been faced with goal-to-go situations 15 times this season, and their opponents have scored touchdowns on all 15 possessions.