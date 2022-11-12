How to watch Raiders vs Colts
The Indianapolis Colts will visit Allegiant Stadium on Sunday in a must-win game for the Raiders.
After dropping two games on the road, the 2-6 Raiders are back at home this week.
The Indianapolis Colts and their interim coach Jeff Saturday will visit Allegiant Stadium on Sunday in a must-win game for the Silver and Black.
Here’s how you can tune in:
Who: Colts at Raiders
When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday
Where: Allegiant Stadium
TV: KLAS-8
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)
Line: Raiders -4½; total 41½
