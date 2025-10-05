69°F
How to watch Raiders vs. Colts in NFL Week 5

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll congratulates running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on a touchdown run ...
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll congratulates running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on a touchdown run against the Chicago Bears during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2025 - 8:00 pm
 

The Raiders are back on the road Sunday when they face the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Following their 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears last Sunday, the Raiders (1-3) have lost three straight games and are last in the AFC West.

Running back Ashton Jeanty is coming off his best game as a rookie, while quarterback Geno Smith leads the NFL with seven interceptions.

The Colts (3-1) dropped a 27-20 decision to the Los Angeles Rams last time out but have been one of the season’s early surprises.

Quarterback Daniel Jones appears comfortable with head coach Shane Steichen calling plays, while running back Jonathan Taylor leads the league in rushing yards entering Week 5.

How to watch the game:

Who: Raiders at Colts

When: 10 a.m. Sunday

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

TV: Fox (Chris Myers, play-by-play; analyst TBD)

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Kirk Morrison, analyst)

Line: Colts -7, total 48

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

