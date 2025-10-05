How to watch Raiders vs. Colts in NFL Week 5

The Raiders will try to snap a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here is how to watch the game.

The Raiders are back on the road Sunday when they face the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Following their 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears last Sunday, the Raiders (1-3) have lost three straight games and are last in the AFC West.

Running back Ashton Jeanty is coming off his best game as a rookie, while quarterback Geno Smith leads the NFL with seven interceptions.

The Colts (3-1) dropped a 27-20 decision to the Los Angeles Rams last time out but have been one of the season’s early surprises.

Quarterback Daniel Jones appears comfortable with head coach Shane Steichen calling plays, while running back Jonathan Taylor leads the league in rushing yards entering Week 5.

How to watch the game:

■ Who: Raiders at Colts

■ When: 10 a.m. Sunday

■ Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

■ TV: Fox (Chris Myers, play-by-play; analyst TBD)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Kirk Morrison, analyst)

■ Line: Colts -7, total 48

