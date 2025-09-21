85°F
How to watch Raiders vs. Commanders in NFL Week 3

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) runs as he tries to escape pressure from Los Angeles Charger ...
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) runs as he tries to escape pressure from Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart (90) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2025 - 8:00 pm
 

The Raiders travel to the East Coast for the second time this season when they face the Washington Commanders on Sunday at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

Quarterback Geno Smith will try to bounce back from a three-interception showing in Monday’s 20-9 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Running back Ashton Jeanty hopes he is a bigger part of the game plan after getting only 11 carries in his most recent outing.

The Raiders (1-1) catch a break with Commanders star quarterback Jayden Daniels ruled out with a left knee injury. Former Raiders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota will start for Washington (1-1).

The Raiders lead the all-time series 8-7, but have lost four straight with their last win over Washington in 2005.

How to watch the game:

Who: Raiders at Commanders

When: 10 a.m. Sunday

Where: Northwest Stadium, Landover, Md.

TV: Fox (Chris Myers, play-by-play; Mark Schlereth, analyst)

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Kirk Morrison, analyst)

Line: Commanders -3, total 43½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

