How to watch Raiders vs. Cowboys on ‘Monday Night Football’

The Raiders are back in prime time when they host the Dallas Cowboys on “Monday Night Football.” Here is how to watch the game.

The Raiders return to prime time when they host the Dallas Cowboys on “Monday Night Football.”

This is the first meeting between the teams since a Thanksgiving matchup in 2021. Dallas is making its first appearance at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders are coming off a 10-7 loss to the Denver Broncos on Nov. 6 and should be able to move the ball a little easier against a Cowboys defense that allows the second-most points per game in the NFL (30.8).

It should be an emotional game for Dallas, which is playing for the first time since defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died Nov. 6.

How to watch the game:

■ Who: Cowboys at Raiders

■ When: 5:15 p.m. Monday

■ Where: Allegiant Stadium

■ TV: ABC, ESPN (Joe Buck, play-by-play; Troy Aikman, analyst)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Kirk Morrison, analyst)

■ Line: Cowboys -3½, total 50

