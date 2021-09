The Raiders play the Miami Dolphins at 1:05 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch through Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) and free safety Eric Rowe (21) during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Raiders are looking to remain perfect with the Miami Dolphins visiting this weekend.

They are 2-0 after victories over the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here’s how to tune in:

Who: Raiders vs. Dolphins

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: CBS; KLAS-8

Radio: KOMP-FM 92.3; KRLV-AM 920