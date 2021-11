The Raiders play the Giants at 10 a.m. Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Oakland Raiders' Derek Carr passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The first-place Raiders return from a bye and a tumultuous week to hit the road against the New York Giants.

Here’s how to tune in:

Who: Raiders vs. Giants

When: 10 a.m. Sunday

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV: KLAS-8

Radio: KOMP-FM 92.3; KRLV-AM 920

Gameday Live: Watch Vegas Nation: Gameday Live 90 minutes before every home game here.