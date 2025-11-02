How to watch Raiders vs. Jaguars in NFL Week 9

The Raiders return from their bye week Sunday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Here is how to watch the game.

3 things to know about Jaguars: Will Lawrence ever live up to hype?

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) flexes after making a catch during the second half of an NFL game against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Following their bye week, the Raiders return to action when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders (2-5) are coming off a 31-0 drubbing against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 19 when they gained 95 total yards on 30 offensive plays.

Tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers are expected to return from injury to boost the Raiders’ struggling offense.

Jacksonville (4-3) also had a bye last week following a 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 19 and have lost two consecutive games.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence remains inconsistent and has completed 58.7 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. He will not have rookie Travis Hunter available, as the two-way performer is out with a right knee injury.

How to watch:

■ Who: Raiders vs. Jaguars

■ When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

■ Where: Allegiant Stadium

■ TV: Fox (Chris Myers, play-by-play; Mark Schlereth, analyst)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Kirk Morrison, analyst)

■ Line: Jaguars -2½, total 44

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.