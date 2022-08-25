How to watch Raiders vs. Patriots at Allegiant Stadium
The Raiders are hosting the New England Patriots on Friday at Allegiant Stadium in their final preseason game.
After two days of joint practices with the Patriots this week, it’s time for the big show.
The Raiders host New England on Friday at Allegiant Stadium in their final preseason game.
Here’s how you can watch the game:
Who: Raiders vs New England Patriots
When: 5:15 p.m. Friday
Where: Allegiant Stadium
TV: KVVU-5
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)
