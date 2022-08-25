96°F
Raiders

How to watch Raiders vs. Patriots at Allegiant Stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2022 - 3:55 pm
 
New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) and safety Devin McCourty (32) warm up during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

After two days of joint practices with the Patriots this week, it’s time for the big show.

The Raiders host New England on Friday at Allegiant Stadium in their final preseason game.

Here’s how you can watch the game:

Who: Raiders vs New England Patriots

When: 5:15 p.m. Friday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: KVVU-5

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

