86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

How to watch Raiders vs. Patriots in NFL season opener

Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates his interception with defensive end Tyree Wilson (9 ...
Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates his interception with defensive end Tyree Wilson (9), safety Terrell Edmunds (48) and cornerback Darien Porter (26) during the first half of an NFL preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
More Stories
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (9) signals during a pre-season NFL football ga ...
NFL Week 1 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
New York Giants cornerback Art Green (35) and New York Giants safety K'Von Wallace (34) ce ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 1
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel watches from the sidelines during the first half of ...
What to know about Raiders’ 1st foe: Patriots pin hopes on Maye, Vrabel
Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) is welcomed off the field after the team scores by ...
Raiders-Patriots preview: New era begins Sunday in New England
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2025 - 8:00 pm
 

The Raiders kick off the season Sunday when they meet the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Coach Pete Carroll makes his debut with the Raiders, and quarterback Geno Smith is expected to make his first start in silver and black.

The Raiders have won their last two meetings with the Patriots but will face several familiar faces. Former coach Josh McDaniels is New England’s offensive coordinator. Former Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane, wide receiver Mack Hollins and tight end Austin Hooper also will be on the opposite sideline.

This marks Mike Vrabel’s first game as Patriots coach.

How to watch the game:

Who: Raiders at Patriots

When: 10 a.m. Sunday

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

TV: CBS (Spero Dedes, play-by-play; Adam Archuleta, analyst)

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Kirk Morrison, analyst)

Line: Patriots -2½, total 43½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES