How to watch Raiders vs. Patriots in NFL season opener
The Raiders face the New England Patriots on Sunday in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in the NFL season opener. Here’s how to watch the game.
The Raiders kick off the season Sunday when they meet the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Coach Pete Carroll makes his debut with the Raiders, and quarterback Geno Smith is expected to make his first start in silver and black.
The Raiders have won their last two meetings with the Patriots but will face several familiar faces. Former coach Josh McDaniels is New England’s offensive coordinator. Former Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane, wide receiver Mack Hollins and tight end Austin Hooper also will be on the opposite sideline.
This marks Mike Vrabel’s first game as Patriots coach.
How to watch the game:
■ Who: Raiders at Patriots
■ When: 10 a.m. Sunday
■ Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.
■ TV: CBS (Spero Dedes, play-by-play; Adam Archuleta, analyst)
■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Kirk Morrison, analyst)
■ Line: Patriots -2½, total 43½
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.