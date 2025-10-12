How to watch Raiders vs. Titans in NFL Week 6

The Raiders will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Here is how to watch the game.

Raiders offensive tackle Stone Forsythe (70) tackles Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) after his interception during the first half of an NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders return home Sunday and hope to halt their four-game losing streak when they host the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium.

Quarterback Geno Smith threw two more interceptions in last week’s 40-6 loss at Indianapolis that dropped the Raiders to 1-4 and leads the league with nine picks this season.

The Raiders won’t have tight end Brock Bowers available for the second consecutive game because of a left knee injury. Tight end Michael Mayer will return after missing the past two weeks because of a concussion he sustained Sept. 21 against Washington.

Running back Ashton Jeanty will try to take advantage of a Tennessee defense that is allowing the third-most rushing yards per game in the NFL.

The Titans (1-4) won their first game last week 22-21 over Arizona and have experienced growing pains on offense with rookie quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 pick in the draft in April.

How to watch the game:

■ Who: Titans at Raiders

■ When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

■ Where: Allegiant Stadium

■ TV: Fox (Kenny Albert, play-by-play; Jonathan Vilma, analyst)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Kirk Morrison, analyst)

■ Line: Raiders -4½, total 41½

