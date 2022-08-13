How to watch Raiders vs. Vikings at Allegiant
Here’s how to watch the Raiders vs. Vikings game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
The preseason is officially upon us in Las Vegas.
After beating the Jaguars 27-11 during the Hall of Fame game last week, the Raiders are home to play the Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders lead the all-time series against the Vikings 9-6.
Here’s how you can watch:
Who: Raiders vs. Vikings
When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday
Where: Allegiant Stadium
TV: KVVU-5, NFL Network
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)
