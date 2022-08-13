83°F
Raiders

How to watch Raiders vs. Vikings at Allegiant

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2022 - 9:00 am
 
Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) is hit in the helmet by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Daniel Thomas (20) during the first half of the NFL Hall of Fame game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The preseason is officially upon us in Las Vegas.

After beating the Jaguars 27-11 during the Hall of Fame game last week, the Raiders are home to play the Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders lead the all-time series against the Vikings 9-6.

Here’s how you can watch:

Who: Raiders vs. Vikings

When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: KVVU-5, NFL Network

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

