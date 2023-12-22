How to watch the Raiders and Chiefs on Christmas Day

The Raiders visit the rival Chiefs on Monday in a game with several viewing options, including a unique experience for young viewers on Nickelodeon.

Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) runs with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) points to signal Raiders ball after a turnover committed by the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) scrambles out of the pocket during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The only gift interim coach Antonio Pierce wants for Christmas is a Raiders’ win when they visit Kansas City on Monday.

A victory wouldn’t only snap their six-game losing streak against their rivals. It would keep the Raiders’ slim playoff hopes alive. They would have a little less than a 40 percent chance of reaching the postseason if they win their final three games.

The Chiefs are in the driver’s seat to win yet another AFC West crown. They’ll still need to use the last three weeks to sharpen their game after looking more vulnerable than usual this season.

The contest between the Raiders (6-8) and Chiefs (9-5) will feature a traditional broadcast on KLAS-8 and a special “Nickmas” version geared towards younger viewers on Nickelodeon. Players will look like they are being “slimed” when they score touchdowns and characters like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will provide commentary.

Game information

■ Who: Raiders at Chiefs

■ When: 10 a.m. Monday

■ Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

■ TV: KLAS-8 (Jim Nantz, play-by-play; Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson analysts). Nickelodeon (Nate Burleson, Noah Eagle, cast of the Ninja Turtles)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

■ Line: Chiefs -10; total 40½

Series history

The Chiefs have won 11 of their last 12 meetings against the Raiders. Kansas City leads 73-54-2 in the all-time series, which includes three playoff matchups. The most memorable of those postseason showdowns was a 17-7 win by the Chiefs in the 1970 AFC title game.

Kansas City also won the only previous meeting between the two teams on Christmas Day. Tight end Tony Gonzalez caught 11 passes for 124 receiving yards and two touchdowns as the Chiefs rallied late to win 31-30 in 2004.

Last meeting

The Raiders came out swinging Nov. 26 at Allegiant Stadium, jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.

The Chiefs came to life after that. Kansas City turned things around on both sides of the ball to win 31-17.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns to post his third-highest passer rating of the season (122.8). Running back Isiah Pacheco added two scores on the ground.

Running back Josh Jacobs ran for 110 yards and a touchdown for the Raiders. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers added 79 receiving yards and a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough.

Bold predictions

1. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will equal or surpass his season high of 13 targets as the focal point of his team’s passing attack.

2. The Raiders will attempt a deep pass to rookie wide receiver Tre Tucker on their first offensive possession to back off the Kansas City safeties.

3. Tyree Wilson, who has just 2½ sacks as a rookie, will have multiple Monday with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham moving him around the line.

Matchups to watch

1. Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby vs. Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor. Crosby is almost matchup-proof at this point, but he has to be licking his lips this week. Taylor has been awful for much of the year and is one of the reasons the Chiefs’ offense has scuffled. He will need help against Crosby.

2. Raiders offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree vs. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Hardegree pushed all the right buttons the Raiders’ last game against the Chargers. Now he’ll match wits with one of the best in the business in Spagnuolo. Kansas City’s players won’t quit on the field like Los Angeles’ did.

3. Raiders linebackers and safeties vs. Kelce. The Chiefs star, even in a down year, is leading all tight ends in receiving yards. He has also torched the Raiders every time they go head-to-head. He will look to “Shake it Off” and add “Bad Blood” to the rivalry.

When the Chiefs have the ball

There could be college thesis papers written about what’s wrong with the Kansas City offense. It’s stunning to see a Mahomes-led group struggle to move the ball consistently. The main culprit is a receiving corps that has dropped too many passes. There have also been some protection issues and some downright bad luck. Mahomes and coach Andy Reid also aren’t without blame. They need to figure out things before the playoffs.

When the Raiders have the ball

The Raiders’ youth movement was on full display against the Chargers.

They’ll look to keep that going their last few games to build for the future. Tucker had the first two touchdowns of his career against Los Angeles, while fellow rookie Aidan O’Connell had his best game as a pro. Rookie tight end Michael Mayer and second-year running back Zamir White each found the end zone as well. The Raiders want to continue to feature those players to make sure they’re building a solid foundation.

Injury report

Raiders: DNP: DE Maxx Crosby (knee), RB Josh Jacobs (quadriceps), TE Michael Mayer (toe), G Dylan Parham (illness), WR D.J. Turner (shoulder). LIMITED: OT Justin Herron (knee), C Andre James (ankle), OT Kolton Miller (shoulder), LB Robert Spillane (illness). FULL: DB Brandon Facyson (shin).

Chiefs: DNP: LB Nick Bolton (wrist/abdomen/illness), DE Chris Jones (illness), RB Jerick McKinnon (groin), WR Kadarius Toney (hip). LIMITED: WR Mercole Hardman (thumb), OT Donovan Smith (neck). FULL: TE Travis Kelce (neck), OT Wanya Morris (hip), RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), S Justin Reid (knee), WR Rashee Rice (hamstring), G Trey Smith (hip), CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee).

Storyline

The Chiefs may not be a juggernaut this season, but they’re still well on their way to another division title. Plenty of NFL franchises would love to “struggle” like Kansas City is this season. The Raiders aren’t a real threat for the playoffs, but coaches and players are still motivated to prove they should stick around next year. They also have the opportunity to ruin Christmas for their rivals and make a pop princess sing the blues.

The pick

Chiefs 31, Raiders 13

