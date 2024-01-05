How to watch the Raiders’ season finale against the Broncos

The Raiders and Broncos, AFC West rivals, are playing out the string when they wrap up the regular season Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates his second touchdown score of the day during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) scores a touchdown as Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis (27) looks on during the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) rushes against the Raiders during the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (90) pursues Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) for a sack during the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders and the Broncos hoped there would be plenty on the line when they met in their season finale.

Instead, the two teams are playing out the string.

The Raiders (7-9) and Broncos (8-8) have both been eliminated from postseason contention ahead of Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium. Still, there’s no such thing as a meaningless NFL game.

Players are competing for pride as well as their next contract. Coaches are auditioning for jobs. It’s also the last time the people on both teams will have a chance to play together.

Game information

■ Who: Raiders vs. Broncos

■ When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

■ Where: Allegiant Stadium

■ TV: KVVU-5 (Jason Benetti, play-by-play; Matt Millen, Megan Olivi analysts)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

■ Line: Raiders -2½; total 37

Series history

The Raiders have won seven straight against the Broncos. Their lead in the all-time series is 72-54-2.

That’s still not the Raiders’ longest-ever win streak against Denver, who the team has played since 1960. They won 14 meetings in a row between 1965 to 1971. That was part of a run where the Raiders won 18 of 19 matchups with Denver at one point. The lone exception was a 20-20 tie between the two teams.

The Raiders and Broncos have split a pair of playoff meetings. Denver won 20-17 in the 1977 AFC title game.

Last meeting

The Raiders offense held the ball for the final 5:08 in a 17-16 win in Denver in Week 1.

They took the lead on the road with 6:34 remaining thanks to a 6-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. It was one of two touchdown grabs for Meyers in his Raiders debut. He finished with nine catches for 81 yards.

Bold predictions

1. The Raiders will record both a special teams and a defensive touchdown.

2. The Raiders, who have nothing to lose, will attempt at least four passes that travel at least 40 yards downfield.

3. Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who played for the Raiders last season, will run for at least 40 yards in his return to Allegiant Stadium.

Matchups to watch

1. Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby vs. the Broncos starter at right tackle. Denver offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey is dealing with a rib injury and could miss the game. Even if he plays, he’s had an uneven season. McGlinchey is responsible for 29.5 percent of the pressures surrendered by the Broncos this season. Only one lineman in the NFL is worse by that metric. It probably doesn’t get better for Denver as it goes down the depth chart.

2. Stidham vs. the Raiders defense. There should be familiarity on both sides after seeing each other in practice all of last year. Stidham brings an ability to make plays with his legs and throw the ball downfield outside the pocket. He should be plenty motivated against his former team.

3. Broncos coach Sean Payton vs. Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce. Payton is one of the most well-respected and successful coaches in the league. Pierce is auditioning to get the Raiders’ full-time gig. Pierce, with his position less secure than Payton, should have his team fired up to add one more positive note to his resume.

When the Broncos have the ball

Denver has playmakers on offense. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton should be back with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on the outside. Wide receivers Marvin Mims and Lil’Jordan Humphrey can also make things happen with the ball in their hands. Running back Javonte Williams is tough to tackle, and he has a capable backup in Jaleel McLaughlin.

Neither Stidham nor quarterback Russell Wilson has been able to exploit all this talent. Something has just been missing all season.

When the Raiders have the ball

Quarterback Aidan O’Connell has had the ups and downs one expects of a rookie. There just haven’t been enough ups in key situations. Much of his success has come against softer prevent defenses. He hasn’t come through often enough with the game on the line.

The Raiders do have running back Zamir White emerging with Josh Jacobs injured. White could step into a featured role next year if Jacobs moves on in the offseason. The Raiders also remembered to throw the ball to superstar receiver Davante Adams last week, targeting him 21 times.

Storyline

The situation favors the Raiders. They are playing for Pierce and trying to get him the team’s coaching job. Denver figures to have far less motivation.

This game will have implications for next season, however. The Raiders and Broncos will have their draft position affected by the outcome of this game. The winner will also finish second in the AFC West and have a more difficult schedule next year.

The pick

Raiders 31, Broncos 13

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.