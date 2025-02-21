How will Raiders be affected by NFL’s salary cap increase?

The Raiders will have even more salary cap space than anticipated this offseason thanks to some welcome news from the NFL.

The new Raiders general manager John Spytek, left, chats with defensive end Maxx Crosby after a press conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Raiders picked up even more financial flexibility this week.

The NFL informed teams the 2025 salary cap is expected to land somewhere between $277.5 million and $281.5 million, a huge jump from last year’s limit of $255.4 million.

That means the Raiders will have somewhere between $97.5 million and $101.5 million to work with this offseason as they look to improve a team that finished 4-13 last year. They have the second-most spending power in the NFL, behind only the Patriots.

That’s good new for a club with multiple roster needs. The Raiders must find a franchise quarterback and have 17 pending unrestricted free agents.

Star defensive end Maxx Crosby is also in line for an extension because he has no more guaranteed money remaining on his contract.

The Raiders could look to bring in several fresh faces as well under new coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek. That means their cap space could be used up fast. Expect the team to have an active offseason.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.