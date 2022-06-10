Hunter Renfrow agrees to contract extension with Raiders

The Raiders have come to an agreement with Pro Bowl wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on a new deal.

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow reacts to media questions during a news conference on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders and Pro Bowl wide receiver Hunter Renfrow have agreed on a new contract extension, the team announced Friday.

Renfrow, who is heading into the fourth year of his career, can earn up to $32 million on the two-year extension with $21 million fully guaranteed.

In three seasons with the Raiders, the slot receiver has 208 catches for 2,299 yards and 15 touchdowns. Last season he had 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

“We are thrilled to have reached an agreement with Hunter Renfrow and look forward to seeing him in Silver and Black for years to come,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said in a statement. “Hunter is one of the true leaders on this team and he exemplifies the values of the organization in how he comes to work every day.

”He is a tremendous teammate on and off the field and the entire Raider Nation is excited to see what the future holds for Hunter.”

Renfrow’s extension follows the new contract the Rams gave Cooper Kupp, who is generally regarded as the best slot receiver in the NFL and one of the best receivers overall. The two deals did not play off each other, as Kupp’s contract was the third of his career while Renfrow is now on his second deal.

That is reflected in the guarantees of the two deals, with Kupp getting $75 million guaranteed to Renfrow’s $21 million. When Kupp got his second deal in 2020, he received $20 million guaranteed over the three-year extension. Much like Kupp did by going back to the bargaining table two years into his new deal, Renfrow could do the same if his play maintains its current pace.

Renfrow, in his fourth season, is learning a new offense under Josh McDaniels. The process was stepped up over the last month as the Raiders worked through their offensive program, specifically this week during a three-day minicamp that wrapped up Thursday.

For Renfrow, who was drafted in the fifth round in the 2019 draft, it was a chance to take the first steps in a new system.

“This is part of the offseason where you start visualizing the season and, you know, you’re not out there just running plays to run them,” Renfrow said.

Part of that is also fitting in with recently acquired wide receiver Davante Adams, who is regarded as one of the best players at his position. As they have worked together, Renfrow has been impressed by Adams the teammate just as much as Adams the superstar.

“Just, just to see him every day, the way he works, whether he feels good or not, is kind of uncommon,” Renfrow said. “From a superstar, to be honest with you. Someone that, you know, it doesn’t matter how he feels or if you’re having a good day or a bad day, he goes out there and he puts the same work in and he’s just very, very consistent.”

Adams is as impressed with Renfrow.

“He’s an interesting dude because I’ve been around a lot of people that are like Hunter, but they’re never usually going into, it’s his fourth year coming up,” Adams said. “There’s never been a fourth year with the type of football acumen that he has and his awareness and understanding why he does certain things.”

“So, his awareness and his football smarts, he’s definitely ahead of his time. It’s actually fun.”

Renfrow has backed that up on a number of levels.

“Sometimes I’ll be sitting there just talking to him like in the middle of an offensive meeting and we’ll be talking about releases, and he’ll tell me what he thought. And I’m like, this is fun,” Adams said. “This is fun being able to be with somebody who’s a lot like me mentally, the way that I approach the game, the way I attack it.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.